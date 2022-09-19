Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Supports Tax Relief for All Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY — As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, joined colleagues taking testimony on a variety of legislative proposals for reducing tax burdens on hardworking Missourians. The hearing was held as part of an extra legislative session called by the governor that is focused on passing tax cuts and approving agriculture tax credits.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer questions a witness during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on legislation to cut taxes.

“With record inflation straining the budgets of Missouri families, there could be no better time to return excess state revenues back to the taxpayers,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I support the governor’s call for tax relief and look forward to the General Assembly passing legislation to reduce the tax burdens on Missourians at all income levels.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced separate measures relating to state income taxes and the renewal of agricultural tax credits. The full Senate is expected to debate these measures as the extra legislative session continues.

