Nexgen Releases New AI-Driven English Language Assessment Test
neoAssess brings a quick, low-cost, and accurate tool to measure English language skills for educational and corporate institutions.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexgen English Online Co. released its newest testing tool aimed at helping education and business clients achieve an accurate and independent assessment of potential students or employees' English skill levels. neoAssess customers have access to neo's Universal Dashboard that facilitates bulk uploads for large groups of test-takers, provides reporting functions that include areas for improvement for users, and produces clear data to track their progress over time.
"When it comes to screening potential job candidates, neoAssess can play an important role in streamlining a company's costly hiring process," says Ian Adam, neo's CEO and President. "For universities, neoAssess can independently measure students' English skills in any English course for initial placement and for longitudinal assessment of a student’s improvement over time. More importantly any institution will identify learners that need additional assistance long before they graduate," added Adam.
neoAssess test results are aligned to standards set by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and other international tests in the global market.
neoAssess testing tools adapt to each test taker's skills, ensuring results are accurate every time. "neoAssess verifies a test-takers English language proficiency by comparing their answers to the very practical “Can Do” statements of each of the CEFR levels. This provides a comprehensive view of each test-takers grasp of the English language," says Kevin McClure, Director of Assessment and Content Development.
About Nexgen
Nexgen is a Silicon-Valley company based in San Jose, California. Nexgen English Online Co provides English language learners with sophisticated learning content, which when combined with real-time advanced AI, allows learners to achieve their English goals–guaranteed.
Lourdes Zablah
Nexgen English Online Co
+1 650-375-7011
lourdes.zablah@nexgenenglishonline.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn