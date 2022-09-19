RGV Agents Disrupt Smuggling Attempts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents made 20 arrests disrupting four smuggling events.

On September 16, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents referred a Pontiac Torrent to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. Agents determined the three passengers in the vehicle were unlawfully present in the U.S. All subjects were placed under arrest and escorted into the checkpoint.

The following day, a McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agent observed a Dodge Stratus driving away from the Rio Grande south of Penitas. The agent initiated a vehicle stop and the driver responded by stopping abruptly at a residence and abandoning the vehicle and its occupants. Four migrants, which remained in the vehicle were arrested for being illegally present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

Later that evening, RGV agents had a similar incident with a GMC Yukon near San Manuel when approximately 12 subjects fled into the nearby brush after the vehicle came to a stop. Agents apprehended five migrants, but the driver eluded apprehension.

On September 18, a MCS agent observed several subjects load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. As the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle in park. The vehicle rolled into a mailbox and fence causing property damage. A total of seven migrants were apprehended, however the driver was not located.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

