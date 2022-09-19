Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Over $113K in Heroin in One Enforcement Action

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Camino Real International Bridge seized heroin that totaled over $113,000 in street value in one enforcement action.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and the technology they utilize on a daily basis played a key role in the discovery of narcotics,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “I congratulate the officers in their continued efforts to uphold the CBP mission and protect the public from illegal narcotics.”

Packages containing nearly six pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022, when a CBP officer assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge referred a Dodge truck hauling a trailer for a secondary examination. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered nine packages containing a total of 5.95 pounds of alleged heroin concealed with a stainless steel burner. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $113,730.

The driver was arrested. CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. The case was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

