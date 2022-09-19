House Bill 1178 Printer's Number 3467

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for State Fire Commissioner and providing for capital and operational grants for municipal fire departments, for capital and operational grants for emergency service training centers and for money for online training for firefighters; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants for volunteer fire companies and for award of grants for emergency medical services companies; in emergency management services, providing for tuition and loan assistance for active volunteers and establishing the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program and the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program Fund; and, in emergency medical services system, providing for scholarships for recruitment, training and retention.