House Bill 2538 Printer's Number 3021
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in State lottery, further providing for powers and duties of secretary.
There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,062 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in State lottery, further providing for powers and duties of secretary.