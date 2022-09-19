Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,119 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam makes active contributions to AEM-54, related meetings

VIETNAM, September 19 -  

HÀ NỘI — Led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên the Vietnamese delegation to the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM-54) contributed constructive ideas to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN member states in Cambodia last week. 

The delegation highlighted key issues that ASEAN countries need to focus on; the need to upgrade ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA); address non-tariff barriers in ASEAN countries, and boost the implementation of trade facilitation measures to promote intra-bloc trade. 

Concurrently, the bloc must provide proposals on economic cooperation orientations between ASEAN and its partners to ensure practical benefits for Vietnamese and ASEAN businesses that contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery process. 

The delegation also showed support to host Cambodia's initiatives toward economic integration in ASEAN and between the bloc with its partners and committed to working with other member states to fulfil the programme agreed upon by all.

Within the framework of the AEM-54, the Vietnamese delegation chaired the 14th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Việt Nam Economic Ministers' Meeting (CLMV-EMM 14), during which the CLMV Action Plan for the 2023-24 period and another for implementing the CLMV Development Framework were approved.

Minister Diên also held working sessions with the Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak, Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith, and Timor Leste Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry Jose Lucas da Silva.

Speaking at a press conference on the progress made on September 18, Pan Sorasak said the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting aimed to continue perfecting the working programme on the building of the ASEAN Economic Community during Cambodia's 2022 ASEAN Chairmanship year with the slogan of "ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together".

Sorasak said Cambodia was looking to fulfil the remaining 14 of 19 economic priorities this year to help ASEAN create a strong foundation in digital connectivity, science and technology. This would narrow the development and competitiveness gap among member countries, increasing the bloc's resilience and competitiveness and promoting inclusive integration and growth and development of the bloc, he said.

The AEM-54 and related meetings took place in Siem Reap Province between September 11-18. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam makes active contributions to AEM-54, related meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.