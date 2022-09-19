Việt Nam makes active contributions to AEM-54, related meetings

VIETNAM, September 19 -

HÀ NỘI — Led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên the Vietnamese delegation to the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM-54) contributed constructive ideas to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN member states in Cambodia last week.

The delegation highlighted key issues that ASEAN countries need to focus on; the need to upgrade ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA); address non-tariff barriers in ASEAN countries, and boost the implementation of trade facilitation measures to promote intra-bloc trade.

Concurrently, the bloc must provide proposals on economic cooperation orientations between ASEAN and its partners to ensure practical benefits for Vietnamese and ASEAN businesses that contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery process.

The delegation also showed support to host Cambodia's initiatives toward economic integration in ASEAN and between the bloc with its partners and committed to working with other member states to fulfil the programme agreed upon by all.

Within the framework of the AEM-54, the Vietnamese delegation chaired the 14th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Việt Nam Economic Ministers' Meeting (CLMV-EMM 14), during which the CLMV Action Plan for the 2023-24 period and another for implementing the CLMV Development Framework were approved.

Minister Diên also held working sessions with the Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak, Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith, and Timor Leste Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry Jose Lucas da Silva.

Speaking at a press conference on the progress made on September 18, Pan Sorasak said the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting aimed to continue perfecting the working programme on the building of the ASEAN Economic Community during Cambodia's 2022 ASEAN Chairmanship year with the slogan of "ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together".

Sorasak said Cambodia was looking to fulfil the remaining 14 of 19 economic priorities this year to help ASEAN create a strong foundation in digital connectivity, science and technology. This would narrow the development and competitiveness gap among member countries, increasing the bloc's resilience and competitiveness and promoting inclusive integration and growth and development of the bloc, he said.

The AEM-54 and related meetings took place in Siem Reap Province between September 11-18. — VNS