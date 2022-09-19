Game and Fish office building in Cody nearing completion

Cody - Construction of the new Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office building in Cody is nearing completion. Work is scheduled to be finished in October.

Currently, contractors are putting the finishing touches on the building and working to install the elevator and complete installation of flooring.

“Although progress has been delayed by several months due to supply chain issues, the construction phase of this project is now coming to a close,” Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said. “We are eager to move in and looking forward to being able to better serve the public with the facility.”

Tentatively, Cody region personnel plan to move into the new location in mid-October. A public open house event is being planned for Nov. 16 at the new facility. More information will be provided in the near future about this event along with details of when the new office building will be open for business.

The construction of the building remains within the original budget the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission allocated in 2019 when the project began. Total cost to date is $9.6 million. The Commission planned for and reserved money for this project prior to construction; no State general funds were utilized and no debt was incurred.

