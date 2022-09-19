Submit Release
Everything bats podcast

Lander - This podcast features Wyoming Game and Fish Bat Biologist Laura Beard, Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell, and local doctor and NOLS Wilderness Medicine Institute Instructor Dr. Brian Gee.
Wyoming Game and Fish shares information as to why bats seem to be abundant this time of year.
Many people have a fear of bats, and Laura relays the importance of bats in Wyoming and more about the life history of the species. Dr. Gee shares the medicine and human health side of bats. Listen in here for the podcast on County 10.

You can find more Game and Fish podcasts by searching for the offical WGFD Get Outside podcast or the County10 podcast on SpotifyiTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe through your favorite way to listen to podcasts to never miss an episode.

Rowan the bat dog joined in just for the picture.

