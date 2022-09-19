Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: September 19, 2022

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Iowa Workforce Development to Provide IowaWORKS Services in Ames

Career Planner to be Available on Mondays at Ames Public Library

DES MOINES – Iowa Workforce Development today announced a new location for providing IowaWORKS services to Ames job seekers.

Starting today, Monday, September 19, an IowaWORKS career planner will be available on-site at the Ames Public Library to serve Iowans on Mondays from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

The decision to transition Ames-area services from a satellite office to an on-site career planner was done in close collaboration with local officials and was based on several factors, including data on office foot traffic and overall services used. The Ames career planner will be able to provide job seekers with resume and interview prep assistance, effective job search strategies, assistance with unemployment claims, or make connections to other training resources.

“Ames Public Library’s mission is to connect you to the world of ideas. We’re always excited to connect community members to vital resources like IowaWORKS, especially when they can meet a local expert to guide them through the process!” said Jillian Ocken, Community Relations Specialist for the Ames Public Library.

“IowaWORKS exists to serve Iowans,” said Linda Rouse, Division Administrator at Iowa Workforce Development. “We believe this is the best way to balance our resources and help the most people we can.”

Ames residents who want assistance on other days of the week are encouraged to make a virtual appointment with a career planner via IowaWORKS.gov or visit the office in Des Moines. IowaWORKS also is developing a mobile unit that will be rolled out next year.

Ames IowaWORKS - IowaWORKS career planner services

Effective September 19, 2022

Hours:

Mondays from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Location:

Ames Public Library

515 Douglas Avenue

Ames, IA 50010

Additional Services:

Des Moines IowaWORKS One-Stop Center

Serving Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Polk, Story and Warren Counties

Location:

200 Army Post Road

Des Moines, IA 50315

Contact:

Phone: 515-281-9619

Fax: 515-281-9640

Email: DesMoinesIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov

(Note: Both in-person and virtual appointments are available)

For more information on IowaWORKS offices, please visit this link.

