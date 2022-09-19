 Nighttime traffic signal upgrades islandwide

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2022 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of planned night work to upgrade operating systems at approximately 80 state-owned traffic signals across the island of Maui. The work will take place starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and is expected to be completed at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. No travel lanes will be closed; however, there may be delays of less than 10 minutes at traffic signals during the upgrades.

The upgrade schedule is:

Monday, Sept. 19 – Central/East Maui

Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. at signals along Hana Highway (Route 36) and Haleakala Highway (Route 37).

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Central/South Maui

Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. at signals along Piilani Highway (Route 31) and Maui Veterans Highway, formerly Mokulele Highway, (Route 311).

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – West Maui

Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. at signals along Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30).

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Wailuku and Kahului

Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. at signals along Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32), Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400), Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311), Puunene Avenue (Route 3500), Hana Highway (Route 36), Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30), Kuihelani Highway (Route 380), and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Airport Access Road).

During the software upgrades, the traffic signals will be placed in flashing mode for 10 minutes or less. While traffic signals are flashing, the intersections should be treated as all way stops. After the upgrade, the traffic signals will be returned to normal operations and the contractor will move to the next location.

These improvements will enhance safety of traffic operations by ensuring the signals are running latest software. HDOT asks drivers on the road that may come across the intersections being upgraded proceed with caution. We appreciate your cooperation as we work to maintain and improve our highway infrastructure.

