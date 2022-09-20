Perfect Harmony from Sisters J

Sisters J, "Open Here" Artists Elisabeth and Lily Jackson, Sisters J Artists Elisabeth and Lily Jackson, Sisters J Artists Elisabeth and Lily Jackson, Sisters J Artists Elisabeth and Lily Jackson, Sisters J

Artists Elisabeth and Lily Jackson, Sisters J, Release New Music Video for Positive Single "Open When"

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elisabeth and Lily Jackson are Sisters J —two amazingly talented harmonies that blend together in perfection. Effortlessly intertwining their vocals bringing an undeniable magical sound each time they perform. They have performed on local television, radio and national iHeart radio, churches, venues, and in countless show productions.

﻿In 2016 the girls were finalists in Hendersonville, Tennessee’s Got Talent and performed live in front of 15,000 people. They were finalists again for Hendersonville’s Has Talent in 2022. In 2019 they released the song, You Shine Through on iTunes and all streaming services.

Elisabeth just received her degree in music education with honors. Lily just graduated salutatorian and placed third in the nation with her vocal solos. Both girls are multiple instrumentalists and have been performing on stage in musical theatre since they were young. Music has been empowering for both girls in their lives and they have their eyes sites set for the top of the charts. Sisters J newest song "Open When" was produced by legendary music producer Ted “Theo” Perlman and hit songwriter Thornton Cline.

Ted “Theo” Perlman has produced, played guitar, arranged, recorded and toured with major artists: Whitney Houston, Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach; Christian music stars, Billy Gaines, Colton Dixon, Nicole C. Mullen; Ronald Isley, Alessandra Rosaldo, The Manhattans, Jazz multi-Grammy winners, Manhattan Transfer; Gospel legend, Edwin Hawkins, Ringo Starr, Jazz legend, George Duke; rock legend, Joe Cocker; iconic pop group, Chicago; rapper, Young MC; R&B stars, Howard Hewitt, Denice Williams, Stephanie Mills, Kashif, Mary J. Blige, father of punk music, Jonathan Richman; country stars, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton; Latin music stars, Colon & Hector; Phantom of the Opera star, Michael Crawford; Rolling Stones guitarist, Ron Wood; and disco salsa innovators Dr. Buzzard’s Savannah Band.

Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice-in-a-row in Nashville and received a platinum certification for sales of over one million album units in Europe. Cline won the first place Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for “Best Children’s Young Adult Book”, and has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Ray Peterson, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Amber Thompson, Tammy Trent, Matt Newton, among others. Thornton Cline has had his original songs appear in TV and major films. Cline has had ten number one worldwide radio singles, one number three, and several top ten hits on the Billboard, the Euro and World Top 100 charts. In April of this year, Thornton Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriter’s Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Greg Wilson is the Founding Artistic Director of Actor’s Point Theatre Company, the founder of the Sumner Plays Theatre Festival on the Lake, the Sumner Stages Student Theatre Challenge and creator of Hendersonville’s Got Talent – a Tennessee wide talent competition. Greg has been acting and directing professionally and semi-professionally for over 40 years. Many present and former students and performers that he influences are working professionally in New York, Boston, Chicago, L.A., Nashville, Orlando and more. Wilson has performed nationally and internationally in many TV commercials, corporate industrials and a number of independent feature films. His most recent national credit was a principal role on the Discovery Channel – Investigation Discovery – Murder Comes to Townand in As Dreamers Do – a full length feature film about the early life of Walt Disney that can be seen on Amazon Prime. Wilson is the founder of TenKen Digital – a video production company that majors on getting stories told in very creative ways. In the past 6 months, Greg has created and directed the story lines of 3 music videos that have charted #1 in the World and Euro Indie Charts; “There Will Come a Day” – Artist: Billy Gaines, “Perfect Enough” – Artist: JoZie, and “Open When” – Artist: Sisters J. Greg is a recent former vice president of the board of directors of the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce and is an active member of the Hendersonville Rotary Club and the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Elizabeth Jackson is a number one Amazon charted best-selling author. Jackson co-wrote the debut single for Sister J. Mary Elizabeth Jackson is CEO and President of her Nashville ASCAP publisher, E & L Publishers.

Stay up on the latest news with Sisters J on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @SistersJMusic.

Sisters J Open When