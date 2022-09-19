Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Hungary

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Tamás Torma.

Ambassador Tamás Torma presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state praised political relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and noted that the two countries are closely cooperating in economic, trade, energy and other areas. President Ilham Aliyev described Hungary as one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the European Union, and wished the ambassador success in his activities.

Tamás Torma conveyed Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings, and asked Tamás Torma to convey his greetings to the Prime Minister of Hungary.

Emphasizing that relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are based on friendship and mutual respect, the ambassador described the foundations of these ties as those of the strategic partnership. Underling that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Hungary, Tamás Torma said that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring the country`s energy security. The diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijan has an important geopolitical position. The ambassador said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ambassador said that he will spare no effort in developing ties between the two countries during his tenure.