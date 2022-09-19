Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,048 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Hungary

AZERBAIJAN, September 19 - 19 september 2022, 15:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Tamás Torma.

Ambassador Tamás Torma presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state praised political relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and noted that the two countries are closely cooperating in economic, trade, energy and other areas. President Ilham Aliyev described Hungary as one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the European Union, and wished the ambassador success in his activities.

Tamás Torma conveyed Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings, and asked Tamás Torma to convey his greetings to the Prime Minister of Hungary.

Emphasizing that relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are based on friendship and mutual respect, the ambassador described the foundations of these ties as those of the strategic partnership. Underling that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Hungary, Tamás Torma said that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring the country`s energy security. The diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijan has an important geopolitical position. The ambassador said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ambassador said that he will spare no effort in developing ties between the two countries during his tenure.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Hungary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.