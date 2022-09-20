BareOrganics Superfoods Expands Partnership at Walmart Stores Nationwide

BareOrganics New Pumpkin Powder

BareOrganics is evolving its partnership with Walmart with the expansion of several, new organic product offerings available in 2,500 plus stores in the USA.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, is pleased to announce that its BareOrganics collection is evolving its partnership with Walmart with the expansion of several, new organic product offerings now available in over 2,500 stores across the country.

"Walmart has been one our most innovative retailer partners from the beginning of our launch, and we strive to have our healthy products accessible to families across the US,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP at WR Group. “Our mission is to continue to evolve the BareOrganics product collection, enabling Walmart customers to have more options for USDA certified organic, affordable, highly nutritious, health-conscious superfoods.”

The new BareOrganics products that can be found on Walmart shelves include Irish Sea Moss Powder, Goji Berries, Astragalus Root Powder, Coconut Milk Powder, Banana Powder, Pumpkin Powder and Mushroom Immune Blend Powder. From healthy adaptogens and baking substitutions to protein-packed, gluten free powders for smoothies, there are a multitude of ways to easily incorporate BareOrganics superfoods into your daily nutrition intake. Predicted to be a Holiday Favorite, plan to incorporate the Pumpkin Protein Powder into your coffee, cakes, cookies, breads or even just add to water for a tasty boost of protein that is easy to digest for all members of the family.

"As the world's largest retailer, Walmart continues to provide products that resonate with the health-conscious consumer that demands high quality products at an affordable price,” says Renee Barch-Niles. “Our functional baking powders, delicious teas and water enhancers have been top sellers at Walmart and our goal is to make BareOrganics a household staple in homes across the US.”

Select BareOrganics items on shelf range from $6.99 - $24.99.

For more information, please visit BareOrganics.com

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.