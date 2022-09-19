Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at Chariton County Courthouse, Keytesville, Missouri





13 September 2022









KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Chariton County Courthouse in Keytesville, Missouri. The arguments are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.





A panel consisting of Presiding Judge W. Douglas Thomson, Judge Alok Ahuja, Judge Edward Ardini, Jr., will hear oral arguments in two of the cases on the docket. For the remaining two cases on the docket, Judge Terry Tschannen, Presiding Judge of the 9th Judicial Circuit (Chariton, Linn and Sullivan counties), will join Presiding Judge Thomson and Judge Ahuja to hear oral arguments. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.





Thomson will preside over the proceedings in Keytesville. He was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020. Prior to that, he served as an associate circuit judge in Nodaway County in the 4th Judicial Circuit for over five years. Judge Ahuja joined the Western District in 2007. Previously, he practiced law in Washington D.C. and Kansas City. Judge Ardini was appointed to the court in 2016. He previously served as counsel to the Missouri Attorney General and then as counsel to the Governor. Judge Tschannen has served as a circuit court judge of the 9th Judicial Circuit since January 2013.





The court convenes regularly in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the court has held sessions in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court's role in the judicial system.

















