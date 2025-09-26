Submit Release
Western District appeals court invites bids in 2025 surplus auction


26 September 2025


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is accepting sealed written bids for certain surplus items through Monday, October 6, 2025. The invitation to bid provides further information about the items available and instructions for submitting a bid.


