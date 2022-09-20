MAC Group and Saramonic Introduce the Blink 100 Wireless Systems
Ideal for new creators, and those on a tight budget. Whether you’re filming with a camera, iPhone, Android device, or anything in between, there is a one or two-mic version that is perfect for you.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six ultra-portable 2.4 GHZ wireless clip-on microphone systems that are ideal for content creation, vlogging, live streaming, YouTube, TikTok, and much more available in one or two transmitter systems with choice of camera mountable, lightning, or USB-C receivers.
— Joe Nassar, Saramonic Brand Manager
The Saramonic Blink 100 systems are ultra-portable and easy-to-use one or two-person wireless mic solutions. They are impossibly compact and lightweight, yet even with their tiny size and weight, they deliver impressive sound quality and performance. They are also truly simple to operate; just turn on the system, plug in the receiver, clip the mic to your talent, and start recording. It’s just that simple. The Blink 100 systems auto pair when turned on, and find a clean wireless channel, switching channels to avoid static and dropouts automatically.
Incredibly Tiny Transmitters with Ultra-Clean Sound Built In
The Blink 100 system’s TX transmitters are ridiculously compact and lightweight, allowing you to easily clip to a shirt, collar, or pocket, and versatile enough to set on a table or podium. They feature a built-in omnidirectional microphone with 12-step mic gain control, one-touch muting, and include a furry windscreen for wind protection outdoors. The TX transmitters also feature an Active Noise-Cancelation function that delivers an ultra-low noise recording, focusing on the subject’s voice and eliminating background noise.
B1 or B2 for Cameras, Mobile Devices, Computers and More
The Blink 100 Pro B1 and B2 systems’ tiny camera-mountable RX receiver can be mounted on a camera shoe, or because they’re so lightweight, can clip on a camera strap, or even clip to a mobile device with ease. They include 2x 3.5mm output cables: TRS for cameras, recorders, mixers, and so much more - and TRRS for smartphones, tablets, and modern computers. Easily pair the TRRS cable with a Lightning or USB-C dongle (not included) for mobile devices with no 3.5mm headphone port.
B3/B4 Lighting Receiver for Apple iPhone & iPad and B5/B6 USB-C Receiver for Android Mobile Devices, Computers & More
The Blink 100 Pro B3, B4, B5 & B6’s receivers plug into your device’s Lightning or USB-C port. Because they’re so lightweight and sleek, they add no noticeable weight or bulk. Allowing you to film, stream, or record with ease, handheld or in a smartphone gimbal. They also feature a USB-C through port, allowing you to charge your device while using the system, or even use external devices simultaneously (app dependent).
Ideal Ultra-Portable Clip-On Wireless Microphone Systems
The Blink 100 systems are so ridiculously simple to use, they’re just as easy as turning the systems on and hitting record. They’re so powerful, with up to 10-hours of battery life and 164’ (50m) line-of-sight operating range. And they’re so incredibly compact and lightweight, the systems fit in the palm of your hand. Making the Blink 100 systems easy to bring everywhere and be sure you will have the power to film for the entire day. All for a remarkable price.
Blink 100 B1 will sell for $89.00 and includes:
• 1 x Blink 100 TX
Clip-On Transmitter
• 1 x Blink 100 RX Camera-Mountable Receiver
• 1 x 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm
TRS Output Cable
• 1 x 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm
TRRS Output Cable
• 1 x Furry Windscreen
• 2 x USB-A to USB-C Charging Cables
• 1 x Padded Carry Pouch
with Mesh Pockets
Blink 100 B2 will sell for $129.00 and includes:
• 2 x Blink 100 TX
Clip-On Transmitters
• 1 x Blink 100 RX Camera-Mountable Receiver
• 1 x 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm
TRS Output Cable
• 1 x 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm
TRRS Output Cable
• 2 x Furry Windscreens
• 3 x USB-A to USB-C
Charging Cables
• 1 x Padded Carry Pouch
with Mesh Pockets
Blink 100 B3 will sell for $99.00 and includes:
• 1 x Blink 100 TX
Clip-On Transmitter
• 1 x Blink 100 RXDi Device Mountable Lightning Receiver
• 1 x Furry Windscreen
• 1 x USB-A to USB-C
Charging Cable
• 1 x Padded Carry Pouch
with Mesh Pockets
Blink 100 B4 will sell for $139.00 and includes:
• 2 x Blink 100 TX
Clip-On Transmitters
• 1 x Blink 100 RXDi Device Mountable Lightning Receiver
• 2 x Furry Windscreens
• 2 x USB-A to USB-C
Charging Cables
• 1 x Padded Carry Pouch
with Mesh Pockets
Blink 100 B5 will sell for $99.00 and includes:
• 1 x Blink 100 TX
Clip-On Transmitter
• 1 x Blink 100 RXUC Device Mountable USB-C Receiver
• 1 x Furry Windscreen
• 1 x USB-A to USB-C
Charging Cable
• 1 x Padded Carry Pouch
with Mesh Pockets
Blink 100 B6 will sell for $139.00 and includes:
• 2 x Blink 100 TX
Clip-On Transmitters
• 1 x Blink 100 RXUC Device Mountable USB-C Receiver
• 2 x Furry Windscreens
• 2 x USB-A to USB-C
Charging Cables
• 1 x Padded Carry Pouch
with Mesh Pockets
