American Fidelity Named One of the Fortune 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™
American Fidelity was named one of the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, coming in at No. 43.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity was named one of the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, coming in at No. 43.
Great Place to Work® determines the list by evaluating and certifying thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees.
To determine the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list, Great Place to Work® analyzed the survey responses of over 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry.
The survey gains confidential feedback from 60 statements answered by employees. Collectively, these elements describe a great employee experience defined by high levels of trust, credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. The differences in survey responses are also measured across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistently of the employee experience.
In the survey, 95% of American Fidelity Colleagues said that you are made to feel welcome when you join the company, 93% feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community and 92% are proud to tell others they work for American Fidelity.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine named American Fidelity one of the 100 Companies that Care 2021 and IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
