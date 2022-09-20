Kleinschmidt Supports Rock Island Hydroelectric Relicensing Project
Kleinschmidt values their relationship with Chelan PUD and is honored to be chosen for this important project”VANCOUVER, WA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, was selected by the Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County (Chelan PUD) to provide regulatory services for the relicensing of the Rock Island Hydroelectric Project on the Columbia River, in Wenatchee, Washington.
— Jeff Deason, Regulatory Technical Director.
Chelan PUD is the owner and operator of the Rock Island Hydroelectric Project, located 12 miles downstream from the city of Wenatchee, Washington. The dam has a total installed nameplate capacity of 628.9 MW and was the first dam to span the Columbia River when it was completed in 1933. Kleinschmidt and Chelan PUD have worked together since 2020 to plan, prepare, and begin drafting the regulatory documents required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for relicensing under the Federal Power Act (FPA).
Kleinschmidt is assisting with early engagement meetings with stakeholders, study plan development, and providing guidance to Chelan PUD on the use of the Integrated Relicensing Process (ILP). Work is currently underway on the Pre-Application Document (PAD) with an anticipated submittal in the second half of 2023.
“Kleinschmidt values their relationship with Chelan PUD and is honored to be chosen for this important project”, says Jeff Deason, Regulatory Technical Director with Kleinschmidt, “We very much look forward to supporting the PUD through the FERC relicensing process.”
Chelan PUD is the licensee, owner, and operator of three hydroelectric projects in Central Washington State, which provide clean, renewable, and affordable power that benefits the economy of Chelan County and parts of the western United States. Relicensing is a multi-year project, and Kleinschmidt is contracted to assist Chelan PUD in preparing for and meeting the upcoming FERC required milestones.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Kleinschmidt Overview