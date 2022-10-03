Equator Announces Release of Sleek and Innovative Beverage Refrigerator

Equator Beverage Refrigerator - BR 317

Powered using an eco-friendly compressor with fan cooling, the BR 317 boasts a myriad of top features.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for both commercial and personal use, Equator is thrilled to announce the launch of the BR 317 Beverage Refrigerator. Built with top-of-the-line features, the BR 317 is one of the latest energy efficient solutions for chilling beverages to the optimum temperature.

“Our entire team has been working hard to deliver an eco-friendly can cooler that is suitable for both residential and commercial use,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The resulting product is the BR 317 — which is energy efficient, ultra reliable, and extra spacious.”

Measuring in at 32.87 x 17.71 x 20.47 (HxWxD in inches), the unit is equipped with 3.17 cubic square feet of storage space and can easily store up to 117 cans. The interior temperature of the BR 317 can be set between 33.8°F and 50°F, and is suitable for chilling soda, beer, juice, wine bottles, and beyond.

Exploring the BR 317 in detail, consumers will quickly see that this appliance is no ordinary beverage refrigerator. Adhering to their unparalleled commitment to quality, Equator has spared no detail with this latest release. Some of the most exciting features that are part of this model include single temperature zone cooling, which ensures that all beverages are being stored at the exact same temperature from top to bottom.

Another exciting design element on this beverage cooler is its anti-UV glass door. This specialty glass ensures that all harmful sun rays are blocked, protecting the contents of all stored items. Crucial for preserving the integrity of prized wine bottles, as well as for maintaining a consistent temperature, anti-UV glass saves consumers money and frustration.

Aiming to be one of the best appliances of its kind on the market, the BR 317 Beverage Refrigerator is also built with additional premium features, including a reversible door, an interior LED light, auto defrost, a recessed handle, three adjustable wire shelves, an inverter, secure door lock, and effortless mechanical control. The refrigerator can be purchased in either black or stainless steel.

The BR 317 Beverage Refrigerator is now available for $499 (black) and $549 (stainless steel) through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among other top retailers nationwide.