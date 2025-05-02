Equator Appliances Releases RFI 1200 S Bottom Mount Refrigerator-Freezer with Built-In Ice Maker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the release of the RFI 1200 S Bottom Mount Refrigerator-Freezer, a new model designed to offer flexibility, storage capacity, and energy-conscious performance for residential settings. The launch aligns with the company’s ongoing effort to combine compact appliance design with long-term reliability and operational efficiency.

With a total capacity of 11.6 cu. ft., the RFI 1200 S includes a top refrigerator compartment measuring 8.2 cu. ft. and a 3.4 cu. ft. bottom freezer with built-in ice maker. This bottom-mount configuration is designed for users looking to optimize space while maintaining access to essential food storage and preservation features. The appliance measures 73.2 x 23.4 x 25.6 inches (HxWxD) and is ETL-certified.

Key features include fan-assisted cooling, frost-free operation, high/low temperature alerts, and door-open alarms to maintain consistent internal conditions. The unit includes two crisper drawers, adjustable shelves with silver trim, a dedicated chiller drawer, and a top LED light. The freezer compartment houses three drawers and an automatic ice maker capable of producing up to 1.8 pounds of ice per day.

Additional design elements include a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, a flat back for flush installation, a reversible door, and adjustable front feet. Users also have access to Holiday Mode, Sabbath Mode, and an Eco Function for energy conservation.

“The RFI 1200 S model reflects Equator’s commitment to creating space-conscious appliances that support both design flexibility and performance,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our goal is to offer refrigeration options that are both reliable and compatible with a variety of living environments.”

The Equator RFI 1200 S is priced at $1,389 and is available for purchase through Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has served as a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient and space-saving home appliances. The company’s products are designed with sustainability, convenience, and performance in mind, offering solutions for laundry, kitchen, and air quality applications. More information is available at www.equatorappliances.com.

