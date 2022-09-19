Submit Release
PennDOT Completes Little Washington Road Bridge Replacement Project, Reopens Highway in East Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a section of Little Washington Road today following the completion of a project to replace the bridge carrying the highway over Culbertson Run in East Brandywine Township, Chester County.

Under this bridge replacement project, PennDOT's contractor:

  • Removed and replaced the existing concrete encased steel I-beam bridge with a composite pre-stressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge;
  • Reconstructed approximately 950-feet of approach roadway to tie the new bridge into Little Washington Road;
  • Installed new guiderail on the bridge and approaches;
  • Performed minor drainage improvements including the installation of three stormwater inlets; and
  • Installed aesthetic form liners to mirror the natural stone on the face of the wing walls and abutments on the new structure.

The existing one-span bridge was built in 1918 and carries an average of 1,011 vehicles a day.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, York County was the general contractor on the $1.39 million project, which was financed with 100% federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

