PennDOT Completes Little Washington Road Bridge Replacement Project, Reopens Highway in East Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a section of Little Washington Road today following the completion of a project to replace the bridge carrying the highway over Culbertson Run in East Brandywine Township, Chester County.

Under this bridge replacement project, PennDOT's contractor:

Removed and replaced the existing concrete encased steel I-beam bridge with a composite pre-stressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge;

Reconstructed approximately 950-feet of approach roadway to tie the new bridge into Little Washington Road;

Installed new guiderail on the bridge and approaches;

Performed minor drainage improvements including the installation of three stormwater inlets; and

Installed aesthetic form liners to mirror the natural stone on the face of the wing walls and abutments on the new structure.



The existing one-span bridge was built in 1918 and carries an average of 1,011 vehicles a day.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, York County was the general contractor on the $1.39 million project, which was financed with 100% federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

