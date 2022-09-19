BCI B Troop East-Royalton / Robbery, Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004180
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/19/22 at 04:30 AM
LOCATION: Randolph
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: The Barn Convenience Store
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1917 VT Route 66, Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/19/22, at approximately 0430 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police Royalton Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI B Troop responded to The Barn convenience store located at 1917 VT Route 66 in Randolph, VT for a robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, threatened the cashier clerk and then stole cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: