BCI B Troop East-Royalton / Robbery, Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2004180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/19/22 at 04:30 AM

LOCATION: Randolph

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM:  The Barn Convenience Store

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1917 VT Route 66, Randolph, VT

                                                                

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/19/22, at approximately 0430 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police Royalton Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI B Troop responded to The Barn convenience store located at 1917 VT Route 66 in Randolph, VT for a robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, threatened the cashier clerk and then stole cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene.  Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: 

 

