Carolina QuickCare Driving Rapid Urgent Care Expansion in NC
Walk-in medical options increase with opening of six new urgent care facilities in North Carolina
With seven locations opening in the next six months, and additional centers planned for Spring and Summer 2023, we're proud to be the fastest growing urgent care brand in North Carolina.”RALEIGH, NC, U.S.A., September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina QuickCare group is continuing its rapid expansion of urgent care centers throughout North Carolina. The organization will be opening seven new walk-in medical facilities in the state within the next six months, with additional centers opening throughout 2023. The convenient care centers will provide walk-in medical care 7-days a week for residents in multiple cities, including Laurinburg, Shallotte, Clinton, Lillington, Whiteville, Williamston, and Elizabethtown.
"We’re excited to be continuing our growth in North Carolina," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. "With seven locations coming in the next six months, and additional centers planned for Spring and Summer 2023, we're proud to be the fastest growing urgent care brand in North Carolina. We look forward to providing convenient access to quality health services for people in need throughout the state."
— Rapid Urgent Care Expansion throughout North Carolina —
Expanding upon its current location in Biscoe, Carolina QuickCare will be opening the following centers in the near future:
• Laurinburg, opening 9/26/2022 at 907 US-401, Suite 5 (across from Walmart, next to Zaxby's & Petsense)
• Shallotte, opening in late October at 4612 Main Street (near Burger King, west of Smith Avenue)
• Clinton, opening Winter ‘22/Spring ‘23 at 1106 Sunset Avenue (west of the 421, near KFC)
• Lillington, opening Winter ‘22/Spring ‘23 at 41 Bain Street (west of Main Street, off the 401)
• Whiteville, opening Winter ‘22/Spring ‘23 at 82 Whites Crossing Lane (near the Lake-O-Lakes Golf Course)
• Williamston, opening Winter ‘22/Spring ‘23 at 1309 Brentway Avenue (off Washington St. north of Garrett Rd.)
• Elizabethtown, opening Winter ‘22/Spring ‘23 at 1328 W. Broad Street (west of Highway 701, near the Food Lion)
— Affordable Care & Convenient Services —
The state-of-the-art urgent care centers will feature affordable, convenient services for North Carolina families, including:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns
Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Headaches
Stitches • TB testing • Occupational medicine • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • and more
— Healthcare When & Where You Need it —
No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients are able to check in online ahead of time if that option is preferred. To get up-to-date information regarding urgent care center openings, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/ or text “Quick” to 843-418-9107. You can also follow our growth on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaQuickCare, or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/
