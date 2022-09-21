CONSULT HR PARTNERS EXPANDS THEIR EXECUTIVE-LEVEL HR CONSULTANT TEAM, ENHANCING SERVICES FOR CITY AND GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Consult HR Partners is Your HR Partner with Insightful Thinking, Custom Solutions, and Sustainable Results

Consult HR Partners hires Jennifer Fennema, an experienced senior-level HR Executive, expanding services in the public sector.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consult HR Partners (“CHRP”), a Florida- and Nevada-based HR Outsourcing Solutions Provider, recently hired Jennifer Fennema, an experienced senior-level HR Executive, to their Nevada team. Fennema has led operational and strategic human resources departments in both the public and private sectors.

“I am thrilled that Jennifer Fennema has joined our Consult HR Partners Nevada team as a Principal Consultant,” stated Jennifer Martinez, CEO and Founder of Consult HR Partners. “We have a history of working together in the past and share a similar passion for the human resources profession. I’ve seen Jennifer lead HR Departments using a consultative approach, something that’s very important to my firm, and is demonstrated through her high-quality work product and high-touch service style,” added Martinez.

Fennema has over 24 years of experience with both private and public organizations, including Montana State University, the City of Henderson NV, and Aristocrat Gaming. She has served as a senior-level HR Generalist with a career focus in labor and employee relations.

“Jennifer adds a tremendous level of experience to our team, particularly in labor and employee relations in the public sector. This specific type of experience is especially appealing to our government prospects,” stated Martinez.

As part of its continued growth, especially in Florida and Nevada, Consult HR Partners recently added the Sarasota Housing Authority and Winter Park Housing Authority to its roster of government clients as a fully outsourced HR department. “Many of our clients utilize Consult HR Partners as their outsourced Human Resources department,” stated Barry Lippold, Director of Marketing for Consult HR Partners. “However, we are also very adept at augmenting existing departments’ HR functions with specific, expert-guided services, like talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, M&A due diligence and integration planning, employee engagement and retention, employee and leadership development, total rewards and compensation, workplace investigations, and more,” continued Lippold.

ABOUT CONSULT HR PARTNERS

Consult HR Partners, LLC (CHRP) is a recognized woman-owned small business dedicated to providing full-service operational and strategic Human Resources outsourcing solutions and services.

Owner and founder Martinez assembled a team of collaborative and highly regarded HR professionals who have worked across the public, private, and non-profit sectors including healthcare, city government, real estate, entertainment, sports, online retail, technology, gaming, restaurants, and hospitality, many globally.

Her team has decades of experience working with companies at all levels: start-ups, fast-growing, established companies, and even firms undergoing the due diligence and HR integration planning process during active mergers and acquisitions. This extensive experience allows the CHRP team to advise and support organizations that have limited or no in-house HR function. Consult HR Partners is often engaged to augment an existing HR team that may not have the resources or subject matter expertise, especially in the area of total rewards planning including compensation, benefits, and other programs to attract and retain great talent.

For more information, testimonials, or to inquire about a free consultation, please visit consulthrpartners.com, email info@consulthrpartners.com, or call Jennifer Martinez at (702) 358-3603.