ADACOMPLIASITE ANNOUNCES VERSION 2.5 OF THEIR ADA COMPLIANCE ACCESSIBILITY SOFTWARE WITH ENHANCED TRANSLATION FEATURE

Nth Degree Group, the creator of ADACompliaSite, has enhanced the accessibility, customization, & translation features of their ADA Website Compliance software.

ADACompliaSite has added even more features to help businesses affordably navigate the laws and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for their websites.” — Barry Lippold

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nth Degree Group, a Digital Marketing Agency and Software Solutions Provider, announced that v2.5 of their accessibility software and widget ADA CompliaSite is now available. All existing v1.0 through v2.0 licenses have the option to upgrade at no additional charge.

“We are excited to announce that we have further increased the feature set of ADACompliaSite.com for version 2.5 of our accessibility widget, providing even more features to help businesses affordably navigate the laws and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for their websites,” stated Barry Lippold, Managing Director of Nth Degree Group.

In addition to the enhanced “entire site translation” feature that ADACompliaSite added in version 2.0, Nth Degree Group has made the widget even more customizable for each business that licenses its software. Some of the new customization features include Custom site accessibility icons, the ability to control the widget’s provided accessibility features, and even allowing animation, and sound customizations for the widget’s pop-up window.

The first installation of the new ADACompliaSite v2.5 was for one of Nth Degree Group’s new website design clients, ConsultHRPartners.com. Jennifer Martinez, CEO and Founder of Consult HR Partners, chose Digital Marketing Agency NthDegreeGroup.net for their website’s redesign based on Nth Degree Group’s reputation for professionalism and the agency’s extensive experience working with Human Resources Departments and HR Associations on a national basis. “The fact that Nth Degree Group was also the creator of this much needed and amazing software for website accessibility was an added bonus. ADA Compliance was a natural, automatic, and integral part of their design process, so that made us very happy as an HR Provider,” stated Martinez. “We always look for diversity and inclusion in everything we do, and now accessibility is also top-of-mind.”

ADA Compliance Software (ADACompliaSite.com) allows business websites to be instantly more compliant with the requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Visitors with disabilities and/or visual impairments can quickly tailor and change design elements of the website, making sites more accessible and more personalized for their individual needs.

ADA Compliance and Accessibility with the ADACompliaSite.com software is a powerful and affordable solution. Currently starting at only $39/month or $428/annually, packages are available for you to simply install the customized code to each page of your site (typically via the site’s footer) or have the installation “done-for-you” with inexpensive separate set-up plans.

SOME HISTORY ON ADA COMPLIANCE FOR BUSINESS WEBSITES

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in 1990 and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, ensuring that they have equal rights and opportunities. Although many businesses understand the ADA’s requirements when it comes to physical accessibility (via ramps, rails, and parking spaces, for example), digital accessibility is often an overlooked aspect of the ADA requirements, and hefty fines are in place for sites that don’t comply. Nth Degree Group’s ADACompliaSite software assists websites in following Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), typically the de facto standards applied to websites for the legal determination if a website is ADA Compliant or not.

ABOUT ADACOMPLIASITE

ADA CompliaSite (ADACompliaSite.com) is an affordable software option to help ensure a site’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A widget of code is added to each page of the website that allows visitors to instantly tailor the website’s design to better meet a user’s individual accessibility requirements. Settings are saved in browser cookies for subsequent visits. ADACompliaSite is provided by NthDegreeGroup.net, a Digital Marketing Agency and Software Company. As a component of accessibility, a unique feature of ADACompliaSite’s pop-up can also instantly translate your entire website to one of hundreds of languages.

ABOUT NTH DEGREE GROUP

Nth Degree Group (NthDegreeGroup.net) is a full-service Digital Marketing Agency and Software Solutions Provider, specializing in providing affordable ‘Done For You’ and ‘Do It Yourself’ Marketing Services and Software for small- to medium-sized businesses. Their popular “Marketing Director by Contract” offering allows small businesses to have Executive-level marketing consulting and services at a fraction of the cost of adding a part-time Employee.

ABOUT CONSULT HR PARTNERS

Consult HR Partners, LLC (CHRP) is a nationally recognized woman-owned boutique consultancy firm dedicated to providing full-service operational and strategic Human Resources outsourcing solutions and services. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sarasota, Florida, CHRP is nationally recognized and can virtually support clients in all 50 U.S. States. Visit ConsultHRPartners.com for more information.