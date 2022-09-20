Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,500 in the last 365 days.

ENACT SYSTEMS Receives Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth

ENACT Installer App

ENACT's Homeowner App

Enact Installer Proposal

$11.5M in Series A financing led by Energy Growth Momentum, a growth capital fund focusing on digital technologies

“The ENACT end-to-end software platform is transforming how distributed solar and energy storage projects are deployed and managed”, said Deep Chakraborty, Co-Founder and CEO.”
— Deep Chakraborty
PLEASANTON, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENACT SYSTEMS today announced an investment of $11.5M in Series A financing led by Energy Growth Momentum (https://egmomentum.com/) a growth capital fund focusing on digital technologies applicable to the energy sector.

Additional investors in the round include early backers NB Ventures, ARKA Venture Labs, Olympus Capital and Alumni Venture Funds, along with several angel investors.

“The ENACT end-to-end software platform is transforming how distributed solar and energy storage projects are deployed and managed”, said Deep Chakraborty, Co-Founder and CEO. “With this important capital infusion, we will be taking our platform expansion to the next level”, Deep added.

ENACT’s software platform enables end-customers to manage their clean energy transition, as their single source of truth for system performance and financial return. Sales teams can also leverage ENACT’s two-sided platform to design, price and build attractive proposals remotely, finalize contracts and track project execution. The powerful two-sided platform leverages data analytics to improve customer experience and outcomes, with $1.5B+/year of projects now on the platform in 20+ countries.

“This investment will accelerate our plan to support the global climate transition and boost the adoption of renewable generation globally,” said Adeeb Asfari, Managing Partner of Energy Growth Momentum.

First launched in 2017, ENACT SYSTEMS has steadily expanded its software platform capabilities. ENACT is showcasing their latest technology at the RE+ Conference at Anaheim, CA Sept 19-22, 2022 at booth #4138 (schedule your meeting with ENACT here).

“We have been tracking ENACT’s steady progress on building out its unique two-sided platform strategy. ENACT is poised for rapid growth ahead as solar and storage becomes a new purchase category across major urban markets globally”, said Neelesh Bhatnagar, Managing Partner of NB Ventures and seed investor at ENACT SYSTEMS.

About ENACT SYSTEMS

ENACT SYSTEMS provides the leading end-to-end software platform for solar and energy storage projects: design, pricing, installation management and asset management on a single cloud platform. ENACT's SAAS Platform is transforming how distributed energy resources are deployed and managed, with thousands of users in 20+ countries, headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, USA.

Shelly Littman
ENACT SYSTEMS INC
+1 855-503-6228
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ENACT Platform introduction

You just read:

ENACT SYSTEMS Receives Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.