bloXroute is coming to Solana
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After several months of development and beta testing, bloXroute is ready to release its first service for the Solana network – a CEX like API for the Serum DEX called Serum API.
The Serum API aims to solve three main points:
· Easy onboarding to Solana – Traders can easily stream the Serum Orderbook and get notifications for new order book entries. No need to understand the Serum internal structures or how to build the orderbook yourself.
· Reduce the cost of entry – Traders can now use Serum API instead of running their own Solana node, which is an expensive infrastructure to deploy and manage.
· Performance – The Serum API is significantly faster than public RPC and local node deployment. In a few days, I will post a performance comparison of the API versus the public RPC.
What is included in the Serum API:
· Support for 100+ markets
· Streaming services (gRPC and WebSockets) with everything a trader needs – orderbook, trades, order status, etc.
· Execution services – Build and submit Serum transactions fast and easily using the provided SDK.
· SDK – Python, Typescript, and Go SDKs
What’s coming next: bloXroute services for Solana roadmap
Our priority for Solana is in three main areas:
· Develop a Solana BDN to propagate shreds fast and improve the performance of validators and RPC nodes. Our plan is to start beta testing the Solana BDN in early October. Early results from POC showed great improvements.
· Extend the Serum API to have a more universal Solana trader API that will include AMMs and Aggregators. We are planning to release the first version of the Trader API in a couple of weeks and include support for Jupiter and Raydium.
Release Solana RPC infrastructure for bloXroute users that offers hundreds of ms improvements over public RPC
We are excited for the Solana opportunity and can’t wait to extend the services and support more projects and exchanges.
About bloXroute
bloXroute founded in 2017 is the first and fastest blockchain distribution network. The Blockchain Distribution Network (BDN) is a global content distribution network of high-performance servers for blockchain scalability and DeFi traders. It’s accessible through the bloXroute gateway and APIs. DeFi High-Frequency and Algo traders using bloXroute see and act faster on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Polygon at any scale, with or without a node, and from single or multiple regions. The low latency DeFi trading infrastructure as a service is available at https://bloXroute.com and is easily integrated into existing trading platforms and trading bots.
Peter Kubantsev
