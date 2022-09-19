Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Welcomes Jenifer Powers, M.D. - Board Certified Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon
“I realized early on that the intricacies involved in helping children with orthopaedic congenital conditions or trauma injuries was of particular interest to me”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Crovetti, Jr, DO is pleased to announce the addition of Jenifer Powers, M.D., Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon specializing in pediatrics, to Crovetti Ortho. Dr. Powers is happy to be accepting patients at the Henderson and Las Vegas locations.
— Jenifer Powers, M.D.
Dr. Jenifer Powers’ orthopaedic surgery practice focuses on pediatric and adolescent lower extremity deformity with a particular interest in clubfoot, trauma, and pediatric and adolescent hip pathology. Originally a Las Vegas native, she is excited about returning to her hometown from her recent position at Texas Children’s Hospital.
After earning her Bachelor of Science degree at California Lutheran University, Dr. Powers then attained her Doctorate of Medicine at University of Nevada School of Medicine (Reno). This was followed by an orthopedic residency at the University of Utah. Dr. Powers then continued her subspecialty fellowship training in pediatric orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine at Texas Children’s Hospital, and the Shriners Hospital for Children in Houston.
Dr. Jenifer Powers is a member of The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Ruth Jackson Orthopedic Society, and The Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America.
Choosing medicine seemed to be in the cards for Dr. Powers. As a former competitive gymnast herself in Las Vegas, her interest in orthopaedics was initially sparked by her awareness of childhood injuries that occur in the sport. Fortunately for her patients, she followed that path with a passion.
“I realized early on that the intricacies involved in helping children with orthopaedic congenital conditions or trauma injuries was of particular interest to me – especially seeing the impact they can have on children,” explains Dr. Powers. “Being able to help correct physical characteristics of genetic abnormalities, for example, can literally be life-changing for these patients.”
“Additionally, trauma injuries for children can carry long-term consequences if not properly treated. It’s easy to assume ‘little’ bodies are basically built just like grown-up bodies – but that’s not the case,” Dr. Powers explains. “Pediatric orthopedic trauma management includes anticipating future growth and bone remodeling potential, meaning those injuries need to be treated for both today and for the future - with the ultimate goal of getting children back to their pre-injury lives.”
Dr. Powers could spend hours sharing her passion for her work. “But the bottom line, always, is helping my patients get better so they can enjoy life to the fullest,” she states. “Being able to do that, to help with corrections through surgery or other methods and see the function restored first-hand gives me as much satisfaction as it does for my patients and their family.”
Dr. Crovetti adds that, “With Dr. Powers’ arrival, she helps fill a need for Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeons in this area that has been underserved for some time. Her clinical expertise across a range of pediatric orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal deformities is a welcome addition to Crovetti Ortho. Our entire team is looking forward to watching the positive impact her work will have in our community.”
About Crovetti Orthopaedics
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury addressing hip, knee, shoulder, spine, foot, ankle or other matters – for adults and children - call Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290 and let us help you in “Getting your back in your game!” We can assist you at either of our locations: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, or 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
Kelly Currier
TeamAMC
+1 702-302-1227
email us here