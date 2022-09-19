The Parliament of the World’s Religions Announces a New Director of Climate Action
The Climate Action Program at the Parliament of the World's Religions leads the organization's work on interfaith climate action.
We are delighted to have Emily on board to continue the Parliament’s imperative work on interfaith climate action and reaffirm our commitment to a more sustainable world...”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parliament of the World’s Religions has welcomed its new Director of Climate Action, Emily Echevarria.
— Rev. Stephen Avino
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA, the Parliament of the World’s Religions is an international 501(c)3 NGO with a mission to cultivate harmony among the world’s religious and spiritual communities and foster their engagement with the world and its guiding institutions to address the critical issues of our time. The Climate Action Program at the Parliament leads the organization's work on interfaith climate action and climate commitments from the world’s religious and spiritual communities; working alongside communities and international NGOs like the UN Environment’s Faith for Earth and the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative.
"We are delighted to have Emily on board to continue the Parliament’s imperative work on interfaith climate action and reaffirm our commitment to a more sustainable world," recounted the organization’s Executive Director, Rev. Stephen Avino, in his welcome to Ms. Echeverria.
Ms. Echevarria is a graduate of the University of North Florida, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She is currently a scholar of environmental diplomacy at Depaul University in Chicago, Illinois, where she is pursuing a master’s degree at the Grace School of Applied Diplomacy. She will be working with the Climate Action Task Force to continue to strengthen climate commitments and develop climate-related programming for the 2023 convening of the Parliament. Task Force Co-Chair David Hales said:
“The Parliament is excited to welcome Emily as our Climate Action Director. Her leadership, creative insight, and her commitment to action make her the perfect choice to lead us into the second decade of organized and effective climate action by the Parliament.”
Originally from Florida, Emily is an advocate for sustainability and is especially dedicated to the future of ocean and coastal habitats. She has a background in non-profit coordination and grassroots environmental work, stating, “As we look towards the 2023 convening of the Parliament, I’m excited to strengthen our partnerships with environmental-focused organizations and contribute to the growing international call for substantive action on climate change.”
Climate Action continues to be a vital focus of the Parliament of the World’s Religions and will be a major programming track next August at the 2023 Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, Illinois. All individuals interested in submitting a proposal for a climate-related program are welcomed and encouraged to submit a proposal by October 3, 2022.
Learn more at 2023PoWR.org
