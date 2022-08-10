Parliament of the World’s Religions Welcomes Program Proposals for 2023 Conference in Chicago

The Parliament of the World’s Religions is accepting proposals for the upcoming 2023 Parliament of the World's Religions conference in Chicago, IL, USA.

We must defend freedom and human rights together and find solutions to the rise of autocracy in our world.” — Rev. Stephen Avino

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parliament of the World’s Religions (PoWR), the world’s premier interfaith convening organization, is accepting proposals for the upcoming 2023 Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, IL, USA.The 2023 Parliament Convening will address “A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom & Human Rights” as its signature theme, alongside its longstanding commitment to peace, justice, and sustainability. Global leaders like His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, Nobel Peace Laureates Desmond Tutu and Shirin Ebadi, and President Jimmy Carter have addressed the Parliament Convenings throughout its history. And thousands of local and international scholars, religious and spiritual leaders, and activists from around the world have presented at past Convenings.“In 2023, Chicago is reaffirming its commitment to its history as the birthplace of this movement and to the mission of the organization making this possible, to cultivate harmony among the world’s religious and spiritual communities and to foster their engagement with the world and its guiding institutions to address the critical issues of our time,” shared Mayor Lightfoot during her invitation to the global interfaith movement to the City of Chicago.The Call for Programs for the 2023 Parliament of the World’s Religions is currently accepting proposals for panels, lectures, oral presentations, academic papers, seminars, workshops and trainings, performances, religious observances, art exhibits, and films. The programming for the 2023 event will focus largely on themes related to faith and democracy, the City of Chicago, faith and interfaith understanding, climate action, peace and justice, Indigenous peoples’, the next generation, women, and the Parliament’s Global Ethic documentThe Parliament’s Executive Director, Rev. Stephen Avino, emphasized the diversity of program offerings which have become synonyms with Parliament Convenings in his announcement of the 2023 theme and emphasized that standing up for democracy will be a key theme when he said that the Chicago event will serve as “... a place of open minds and open hearts where we can all express the wonder and dignity of our religious and spiritual traditions against the backdrop of the majestic beauty of Lake Michigan. But we cannot do all this without addressing the foundational issue of our time; the threat to freedom and human rights. We must defend freedom and human rights together and find solutions to the rise of autocracy in our world.”All interested individuals are welcomed and encouraged to submit a proposal by October 3, 2022.Learn more at parliamentofreligions.org/2023-chicago-parliament-call-proposals

