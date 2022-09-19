Many Paths One Destination presents Celebrating Recovery in San Jose in Sept 24th, 2022
Event in San Jose, CA to include representatives from major organizations and inspirational speakers on the topics of addiction and recovery.SAN JOSE, CA, SANTA CLARA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Paths One Destination, a San Jose based non-profit organization, will hosts its annual conference: Celebrating Recovery on September 24th, 2022 at 2700 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA. For this years event, notable speakers include: Founder and frontman of the band Los Improviders - Salvador Gaeta, LGBTQ+ Billy DeFrank Board president Gabrielle Antolovich, head of SF chapter of Daybreaker Mustafa Kahn, artist and author Kelly Taaffe, professional performer Garry Johnson, Recovery Dharma representative Thomas Tran, and Nar-Anon member Craig Hinkley.
Also in attendance will be a contingent of peer support recovery programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Lifering, and Recovery Dharma, whose representatives will be available to offer literature and answer questions.
Additional support and information booths include Support Systems, Momentum For Health, The Camp Recovery Center, Santa Clara County Re-entry Center, Family & Children Services, Recovery Café,, OA, MA, NAMI, Change Recovery, Northbound Treatment Services, Empowered Men Built To Win, Salvation Army, Goodwill, and San Jose City College.
"This is one of the few events anywhere that welcomes all recovery groups and organizations to meet under one roof" said Terry Estioko, board member of Many Paths One Destination, "The recovery community in the Bay Area is vibrant, and we strive to provide a venue for leading recovery groups and thought leaders to share their ideas."
Topics focus on various paths and tools in recovery and will include:
- music as a path to recovery
- art as a path to recovery
- identifying as a LGBTQ+ in recovery
- organizing sober dance parties
- navigating temptations in social situations
- a Buddhist path to recovery
- recovering as a family using the 12 steps
The event will take place at 2700 Booksin Ave in San Jose, CA, starting at 10am and ending at 3:30PM. Event admission is free, there will be an optional lunch will be provided for $10. The event will also include door prizes and a silent auction benefiting Many Paths one Destination.
More information can be found on Many Paths One Destination's website: https://www.manypathsonedestination.org
There will be a live stream available at: https://www.twitch.tv/manypathsonedestination
About Many Paths One Destination:
Many Paths One Destination strives to increase awareness and understanding of addiction and recovery, and inspire collaboration and community through events, service and outreach. They produce annual events which have included notable speakers such as: Danny Trejo, Kristina Wandzilak, Paul Williams, and Father Tom Weston. Many Paths One Destination also provides outreach in the form of speakers at prisons and high schools, and also holds an annual art show.
Terry Estioko
Many Paths One Destination
+1 408-520-0593
terry@manypathsonedestination.org
