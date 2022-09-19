The With or Against Us EP

Alternative Rock Artist JonnyRay Launches The With Or Against Us EP and Visuals for Me + Myself + I = Us

The road is endless, but its just getting started. Let's see where we end up.”
— JonnyRay, singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist.

PA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After playing in over 10 bands through the years… JonnyRay is back with Vengeance rising above the filth. Grinding through it all he has built a solid foundation, not just as musician, but a song craftsman, producer, photographer, videographer, and guitarist with imagination and creative thinking in hopes to inspire. Years of experience and bittersweetness has led him to his Independent and self-produced debut release of Alternative Rock “The With Or Against Us EP”.

After sharing stages with signed bands for many years all over America, hope is not lost. From hustling 15,000 cds out of his car, Playing Warp Tour, Cover Band World, Gigging Endlessly, being a Party Star, studying at Berklee College of Music, to having a wild spiritual journey…he thought he had seen it all... until now.

Now is the time to get the word out about JonnyRay’s new EP. “There are a lot of amazing independent bands out there these days. I can only hope to land a deal or make the best out of this EP independently”- JonnyRay. ﻿After playing over 10 instruments and self producing “The With Or Against Us EP” JonnyRay is now looking for the right Musicians, Manager, Agent, Publicist, and Label. “The road is endless, but it's just getting started. Lets see where we end up”, says JonnyRay.

Stay up on all the latest news, music, and events with JonnyRay on Facebook and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/JonnyRayMusic/ or https://www.jonnyraymusic.com.

JonnyRay “Me+Myself+I=Us(Radio Edit)” - official music video

The With or Against Us EP

