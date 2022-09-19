IowaOpioidHelp.com provides resources for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder  

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller unveiled today a website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder. IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state.

“Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids is treatable and that Iowans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder can successfully regain control of their lives,” Miller said. “There is help and hope available right now.”

Last year, 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses, a 21.2% increase from 2020. First Responders are using more and more doses of naloxone to counteract overdoses, keeping the death toll from worsening.

“Iowa has a huge unmet demand for treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder,” Miller said. “For Iowans struggling with this disease, let me be clear: Treatment works, and there’s no better time than now to get help.”

Miller said his office saw a need to show Iowans where to find treatment.

“For many years, our office has worked to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable,” Miller said. “Resources are now beginning to flow into the state from the many hard fought settlements we’ve won.”

Over the course of 18 years, Iowa expects to receive $177.74 million from settlements with opioid maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. That amount will be split evenly between the state and counties and cities.

Last year, the Iowa Attorney General’s office signed an agreement with University of Iowa Health Care to develop a comprehensive, statewide opioid treatment program using $3.8 million in settlement funds.

“With the launch of IowaOpioidHelp.com, we take another step toward ending this epidemic,” Miller said.

IowaOpioidHelp.com provides a pathway to recovery for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder and their loved ones. Visitors to the website will learn about Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), a proven method of using FDA-approved drugs to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms for people with opioid use disorder.

For those seeking to learn more about Opioid Use Disorder and MAT: Dr. Alison Lynch, clinical professor of psychiatry and director of the Opioid Addiction Clinic at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, provides answers on IowaOpioidHelp.com to many commonly asked questions.

For those seeking help: An interactive map at IowaOpioidHelp.com shows a list of MAT and OUD clinics contracted with the State of Iowa. The Integrated Provider Network (IPN) is funded by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our office is dedicated to helping Iowans who suffer from Opioid Use Disorder. You are not alone. Take advantage of these resources today,” Miller said.

