Q-State Biosciences Announces Receipt of Fourth US National Institutes of Health SBIR Funding Award of 2022
CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-State Biosciences (“Q-State”), a discovery technology and therapeutics company advancing programs for the treatment of serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today the receipt of a new, technology-focused Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Phase IIb grant, titled “Ultra-high-throughput measurement system for drug discovery using all-optical electrophysiology,” is the fourth SBIR award that Q-State has received in 2022.
Research conducted under this new funding will support the next generation advancement of Q-State’s proprietary Swarm™ technology system. A pillar of the company’s unique-in-world BRITE™ discovery engine, Swarm™ leverages highly parallelized optogenetic measurements of human and animal cellular models to characterize complex function and performance characteristics of therapeutic candidate molecules. The ultra-high-throughput and multiplexing capabilities of the enhanced SwarmTM will further increase the power of Q-State’s AI/ML-enabled discovery of precision therapies for CNS-based disorders in areas such as pain, neurodevelopment, neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatry.
Earlier this year, the company announced receipt of three additional SBIR funding awards. Those grants currently support Q-State’s development of phenotypic screens for compounds that differentially affect excitatory and inhibitory neuronal signaling; functional, computationally powered molecular “drug fingerprinting” with all-optical electrophysiology; and use of antisense oligonucleotides as therapeutics for cancer pain. Cumulatively, the company has been awarded over $22 million in non-dilutive technology and therapeutic development grant funding since its inception.
About Q-State Biosciences
Q-State Biosciences is a technology-enabled therapeutics company that applies its proprietary, unique-in-world BRITE™ discovery engine to identify genetically targeted therapeutics for neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative and other serious disorders of the CNS. By integrating our advanced human neuronal models, custom biophysics and bioengineering, computational neuroscience, and powerful AI/ML, we create the unique, ultra-large neuronal datasets necessary to unlock unique insights into the biological complexity of the brain, its associated disease states, and the creation of transformational medicines. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com.
Rachel Walsh
Research conducted under this new funding will support the next generation advancement of Q-State’s proprietary Swarm™ technology system. A pillar of the company’s unique-in-world BRITE™ discovery engine, Swarm™ leverages highly parallelized optogenetic measurements of human and animal cellular models to characterize complex function and performance characteristics of therapeutic candidate molecules. The ultra-high-throughput and multiplexing capabilities of the enhanced SwarmTM will further increase the power of Q-State’s AI/ML-enabled discovery of precision therapies for CNS-based disorders in areas such as pain, neurodevelopment, neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatry.
Earlier this year, the company announced receipt of three additional SBIR funding awards. Those grants currently support Q-State’s development of phenotypic screens for compounds that differentially affect excitatory and inhibitory neuronal signaling; functional, computationally powered molecular “drug fingerprinting” with all-optical electrophysiology; and use of antisense oligonucleotides as therapeutics for cancer pain. Cumulatively, the company has been awarded over $22 million in non-dilutive technology and therapeutic development grant funding since its inception.
About Q-State Biosciences
Q-State Biosciences is a technology-enabled therapeutics company that applies its proprietary, unique-in-world BRITE™ discovery engine to identify genetically targeted therapeutics for neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative and other serious disorders of the CNS. By integrating our advanced human neuronal models, custom biophysics and bioengineering, computational neuroscience, and powerful AI/ML, we create the unique, ultra-large neuronal datasets necessary to unlock unique insights into the biological complexity of the brain, its associated disease states, and the creation of transformational medicines. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com.
Rachel Walsh
Q-State Biosciences, Inc.
+1 508-631-1979
rachel.walsh@qstatebio.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn