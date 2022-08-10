Q-State Biosciences Announces Receipt of Third US National Institutes of Health SBIR Funding Award of 2022
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-State Biosciences (“Q-State”), a discovery technology and therapeutics company advancing programs for the treatment of serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today the receipt of a new Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant, titled “A phenotypic screen for compounds that differentially affect excitatory and inhibitory neuronal signaling,” will support advancement of the company’s quantitative optical electrophysiology technology to identify CNS drug targets that modulate the balance of activity in excitatory and inhibitory neurons to treat human disease. The funded research will build off of the successful execution of our preceding Phase I NIH grant which established a new high throughput, all-optical assay for selectively stimulating and recording activity of excitatory and inhibitory neurons in both rodent primary and human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived neurons.
This is the third SBIR award that Q-State has received in 2022. Earlier this year, the company announced receipt of funding awards supporting development of functional “drug fingerprinting” with all-optical electrophysiology as well as for use of anti-sense oligonucleotides as therapeutics for cancer pain. Cumulatively, the company has been awarded over $20 million in non-dilutive technology and therapeutic development grant funding since its inception.
About Q-State Biosciences
Q-State Biosciences is a technology-enabled therapeutics company that applies its proprietary, unique-in-world BRITE™ discovery engine to identify genetically targeted therapeutics for neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative and other serious disorders of the CNS. By integrating our advanced human neuronal models, custom biophysics and bioengineering, computational neuroscience, and powerful AI/machine learning, we create the unique, ultra-large neuronal datasets necessary to unlock unique insights into the biological complexity of the brain, its associated disease states, and the creation of transformational medicines. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com.
