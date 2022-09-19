LA Nonprofit Hosts Celebrity Humanitarian Awards Event Honoring Leaders in Social Impact

90s Mouseketeers reunited for 2022 Humanitarian Awards hosted by Create Impact on 9/9/22 in Anaheim (from l to r): Chasen Hampton, Lindsey Alley, Marc Worden, Mylin Brooks-Stoddard, Tony Lucca, Deedee Magno Hall, David Kater, Albert Fields and Rhona Bennett Jason Burnham (right), Founder of Create Impact, with Awards Emcee Greg Reid (Author, Speaker & Founder of Secret Knock) announcing partnership with Rhona Bennett at 2022 Humanitarian Awards in Anaheim 9-9-22 Nika King (from HBO's Euphoria) awarded SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD at 2022 Humanitarian Awards in 9-9-22 in Anaheim

2022 Humanitarian Awards benefit multiple nonprofits while honoring 15 Humanitarians from across the US; featured Nika King, Mouseketeers and others

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Great! joins NPO Create Impact in Anaheim for 2022 Awards to benefit multiple nonprofits while honoring 15 Humanitarians from across the US

Featuring Award Recipients Nika King (HBO’s Euphoria), Dr. Cyndi Romine (Called to Rescue) and more plus Special Guest Performances by 90s Mouseketeers

On September 9th, 2022, Anaheim lit up with an extravaganza of Disney stars and philanthropic causes. LA-based nonprofit Create Impact™ hosted the 2022 Humanitarian Awards alongside social impact-based production company Be Great! to shine a light on 15 incredible individuals doing extraordinary work to help others. Immediately following the D23 Expo celebrating the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, the Awards event featured the 90s Mouseketeers (former cast members from the beloved All New Mickey Mouse Club TV series), fresh offstage from a Disney Archives panel next door at D23, as special guests and performers for the evening. Presented by Veterans Disability Help, the Awards kicked off at 7 PM at the Anaheim Marriott, and the event showcased three nonprofits as beneficiaries: Canine Companions, Ltd. - a 501(c)3 nonprofit which provides therapy dogs to veterans with PTSD and children with autism, Cast Member Pantry - which has provided groceries to over 10,000 people facing financial hardship throughout Southern California and Florida, and Entertainment For Change - a 501(c)3 nonprofit teaching young creatives how to use their voices for good and become Impact Artists™ guided by the “SDG’s”, a set of positive actions and strategies, that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015..

The event was also the launchpad for two more significant humanitarian causes. Create Impact™ with help from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched a nationwide social impact campaign, called Use Your Bottle, Change Our World. The goal of the campaign is to create a fun and uniquely empowering way to reduce individual plastic use around the US. Also at this event, Create Impact announced the launch of their new partnership with Rhona Bennett, 90s Mouseketeer and member of En Vogue. With every purchase of her new book Saving Your Soul, a percentage (10% of the revenue) is donated to Create Impact to support its work to empower nonprofits and socially conscious entrepreneurs. For details and to purchase the book (use promo code: CREATEIMPACT): https://www.rhonabennett.com/savingyoursoul

The Awards portion of the evening celebrated and honored 15 individuals of various ages, backgrounds and expertise who were carefully selected out of over 200 nominees. The Be Great! Humanitarian Award honorees included: Nika King (HBO’s Euphoria & Founder of Rose of Sharon), Guillermo Díaz (Cop Out, Scandal & C.A.R.E. Project), Leigh Steinberg (Founder of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment), Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali (Humanitarian/Author), Karl Kani (Founder of Karl Kani), Ever Matson (13-year-old Founder of Child Hunger Sucks), Larry Namer (Founder of E! Entertainment) and Emily Lartigue (Founder of Cast Member Pantry). The full list of Honorees can be found at https://www.createimpact.org/begreat2022.

In addition to the 90s Mouseketeers, including En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett, Chasen Hampton, Tony Lucca (Finalist from Season 2 of The Voice) and Deedee Magno Hall, the awards event lineup of musical performances also included Maty Noyes (lead vocals to Kygo's 2015 track "Stay”), and Guitarist Sergio Gutierrez. Bennett also joined Lucca to perform a duet of Tony’s song “Rise”, a song he dedicated during the height of the pandemic to frontline healthcare workers, and Hall and Hampton, as members of the Mousketeer Spin-Off 90’s Pop Group, The Party, performed their song: "Peace, Love & Understanding," dedicated to veterans, first responders, as well the evening’s honorees and beneficiaries.

In one surprising and touching moment of the night, Innovation Award Honoree Gavin Keilly proposed to his long-time girlfriend on stage after accepting his award. To everyone’s delight (and Keilly’s), she said yes!

The night’s entertainment was capped off with Mouseketeer Lindsey Alley performing her hilarious one woman show Blood, Sweat & Mouseketears with new songs incorporating the honorees and beneficiaries by name. Her finale brought to the stage her “mouse-mates”, Tony Lucca, Chasen Hampton and Deedee Magno Hall for the song, “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from the 1995 Disney animated film, Toy Story.

Sponsors of the event included Be Great!, Exceptional Leverage Coaching, G.O.A.T. Consulting Group, Ignite Publishing, Secret Knock, Access Technology Group, Iron Sharpens Iron, Always in the Club, Carlsen Partners, Symphony Environmental, Faust Innovations, The Legends Group, MMC‘89, Saving Your Soul, Think Network, World Summit, and The Reptile Zoo.

About Create Impact™

Create Impact™ is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Fostering a culture of female leadership and founded by Rachel Carlsen CPA, its mission is to empower a Global Community of Nonprofits and Socially Conscious Entrepreneurs by acting as a Fiscal Sponsor and Trusted Partner for organizations of all sizes. Exemplified by its E.A.R.S. Program (Education, Awareness, Recognition and Social Impact), Create Impact works to empower community development and entrepreneurial efforts while promoting UNDP’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals for a better world by 2030. To learn more about Create Impact, visit them online at: www.CreateImpact.org.

About Be Great!

Be Great! is a social impact-based production company that spotlights individuals, events and organizations who are advancing humanity and empowering the planet. Be Great! produces a variety of awards, International community events and media that inspires people to be great! Be Great!’s events help raise awareness and resources for important social impact initiatives, Be Great!’s awards honor and celebrate those who are creating a positive impact, and Be Great!’s media casts a spotlight on those who are creating solutions for social impact issues. Since 2016, Be Great! has successfully produced, sponsored, co-produced or supported over 35 different community events. To learn more about Be Great!, visit them online at www.begreatshow.com or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

For more information:

https://www.createimpact.org/begreat2022

Create Impact™: 2022 Humanitarian Awards (Highlights)