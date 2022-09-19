Empowering Ministry Outreach is Ushering In a Prophetic Tidal Wave in Texas
Featured Conference Speaker is Apostle Jennifer LeClaire
Empowering Ministry Outreach has a heart for the lost, loveless, and those left behind.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering Ministry Outreach has a heart for the lost, loveless, and those left behind. The pandemic hasn’t stopped them from meeting those needs. In the midst of economic struggle, homelessness, and hopelessness, this ministry is reaching back and pulling others forward when many are going backwards into a recession with their annual prayer breakfast. Founder Dr. Pat Akindude is known for her tireless ministry to those who have been forgotten and forsaken.
— Dr. Pat Akindude
The breakfast’s featured guest is the Prophetic General Jennifer LeClaire. She is an internationally recognized author, apostolic-prophetic voice to her generation, and conference speaker. She carries a reforming voice that inspires and challenges believers to pursue intimacy with God, cultivate their spiritual gifts and walk in the fullness of what God has called them to do. Jennifer is contending for awakening in the nations through intercession and spiritual warfare, strong apostolic preaching and practical prophetic teaching that equips the saints for the work of the ministry.
Jennifer is senior leader of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, FL, founder of the Ignite Network and founder of the Awakening Prayer Hubs prayer movement.
This two-day conference is on September 23 – 24, 2022. Friday is going to be a night of prayer and the prophetic, and Saturday there will be a buffet breakfast. The host hotel is the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel at 3000 N. loop W. Houston, TX, 77092. For more information go to www.drpata.com, or call 832-449-0002, or email the conference host at empower@drpata.com. Scholarships are available.
Sharon Jenkins
The Master Communicator's Writing Services
+1 2816249111
email us here