CXC Announces Enhanced CXC Comply UX and AI Driven Compliance Solutions
As companies look to engage independent and self-employed contractors through sourcing channels and talent clouds, CXC Comply assists with the complex classification issues involved with engaging contractors.
We enable companies, through our SaaS technology platform and validation processes CXC COMPLY, to engage talent quickly and compliantly anywhere.
CXC improves functionality and performance to CXC Comply for engaging domestic and global contingent, independent, SOW and corp. to corp contractors.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC Global is pleased to announce user experience (UX) enhancements and AI driven classification to CXC Comply, our proprietary SAAS based global independent, freelancer and self-employed contractor compliance platform.
CXC Comply is now live and being utilized in over 50 countries globally for comprehensive contractor classification, compliance and right to work checks. CXC Comply allows global corporations and contingent workforce management companies to mitigate and eliminate all misclassification risks associated with engagement of remote independent, freelance and Corp. to Corp. contractors.
The most recent UX enhancements afford both the contractor and company utilizing the contractor a dashboard approach to monitor and launch contractor vetting instantly.
These enhancements have been developed in partnership with companies utilizing CXC Comply that are in the online language, global information and analytics, medical device, web services and multiple software services industries.
The induvial contractor right to work and classification vetting is all technology driven, underpinned by CXC Global tenured global compliance managers reviewing both contractor and hiring company inputs.
As the UK’s HMRC is focusing on IR35 and sole trader legislations and many USA states Tax Revenue office following the lead of California with AB5 contractor classification scrutiny companies mitigate risk obtain indemnifications by outsourcing the vetting and classification of these classes of workers.
Along with CXC's enhanced UX and AI driven compliance platform, CXC is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Taitz for the USA and Cesar Navarro for EMEA. Alexandra and Cesar are joining the CXC and CXC Comply team in October, to promote and demonstrate CXC Comply to our current and prospective clients.
About CXC
With the rapid change in workforce dynamics and contingent workers now playing a pivotal role in organizational growth and prosperity, CXC simplifies how organizations and contingent workers connect compliantly and efficiently.
Established in Australia in 1992 to provide contractor vetting, compliance and payroll, the contingent workforce market has continued to be our core, with services now delivered in over 50 countries internationally by local specialists. Our corporate offering has evolved over the past decade due to increasing market complexity, regulation, technology and evolving client demand.
About CXC Comply
We allow companies, through our online technology platform and validation processes, to engage talent quickly and compliantly, with functionality servicing over 50 countries around the world.
Visit with us at Staffing Industry Analysts' Contingent Workforce Summit and GigE Conference September 19 – 22 in Dallas Texas.
Kathryn Hopkins
CXC Global
+1 310-666-6491
kathryn.hopkins@cxcglobal.com
