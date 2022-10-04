Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium, To Begin A Weekly Podcast In October
Salem’s psychic medium, Bridget Peeples, will be using her connection to the spirit world to bring her gifts and insight to her clients!
Beginning in October, join me for my weekly podcast to receive powerful messages from beyond the veil.”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 15th Bridget will be holding a past life regression event via zoom from 11:00 am to 1:00pm pacific time. Also in October, join Bridget for my weekly podcast to receive powerful messages from beyond the veil,” Bridget says. “Join me online for a Beyond the Veil Gallery Reading with Mani Pureheart, with whom I will be doing the joint podcast with.”
In addition to her podcast, Bridget still provides the following services:
• Mediumship and psychic readings
• Hypnosis sessions
• Manifesting your dreams sessions
• Group events
Bridget also hosts a weekly live Facebook event known as Manifesting Mondays at 7 p.m. PST. Be sure to follow Bridget through her social media for more information on the upcoming podcast!
About Bridget Peeples:
As a child, Bridget Peeples always knew she had a gift to connect to the spirit world and has been a professional psychic medium for the past 15 years. She uses her gift of communicating with spirits to deliver the healing messages they may have and let you know your loved ones are alive and well on the other side.
Bridget works with individuals, couples, and small groups, as well as teaching workshops on enhancing natural born intuitive abilities. Bridget can also be reached on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or subscribe to her newsletter!
Visit www.bridgetpeeples.com for more information.
