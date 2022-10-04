Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,287 in the last 365 days.

Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium, To Begin A Weekly Podcast In October

Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium

Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium

Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium

Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium

Salem’s psychic medium, Bridget Peeples, will be using her connection to the spirit world to bring her gifts and insight to her clients!

Beginning in October, join me for my weekly podcast to receive powerful messages from beyond the veil.”
— Bridget Peeples
SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 15th Bridget will be holding a past life regression event via zoom from 11:00 am to 1:00pm pacific time. Also in October, join Bridget for my weekly podcast to receive powerful messages from beyond the veil,” Bridget says. “Join me online for a Beyond the Veil Gallery Reading with Mani Pureheart, with whom I will be doing the joint podcast with.”







In addition to her podcast, Bridget still provides the following services:
• Mediumship and psychic readings
• Hypnosis sessions
• Manifesting your dreams sessions
• Group events

Bridget also hosts a weekly live Facebook event known as Manifesting Mondays at 7 p.m. PST. Be sure to follow Bridget through her social media for more information on the upcoming podcast!

About Bridget Peeples:

As a child, Bridget Peeples always knew she had a gift to connect to the spirit world and has been a professional psychic medium for the past 15 years. She uses her gift of communicating with spirits to deliver the healing messages they may have and let you know your loved ones are alive and well on the other side.

Bridget works with individuals, couples, and small groups, as well as teaching workshops on enhancing natural born intuitive abilities. Bridget can also be reached on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or subscribe to her newsletter!

Visit www.bridgetpeeples.com for more information.

Bridget Peeples
Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium
+1 503-400-5685
bridgetpeeples@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Bridget Peeples, Psychic Medium, To Begin A Weekly Podcast In October

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.