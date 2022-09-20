31 ETH Paid to Secure Ethereum’s Last POW Block as an NFT
This was a fun way to celebrate the move to Proof of Work and to further demonstrate the low latency capabilities of bloXroute for DeFi traders.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bloXroute, the company that created the fastest DeFi trading tools, blockchain distribution network (BDN) has once again shown that speed wins in DeFi by enabling VanityBlocks to win the last block on Ethereum POW. Ethereum’s final proof-of-work (PoW) block #15537393 was turned into art on the morning of September 15th 2022 (Sep-15-2022 06:42:42 AM +UTC).
— Eyal Markovich
VanityBlocks used the bloXroute API to create their transaction and execute it over the low latency DeFi trading network. ValintyBlocks paid 30.2 ETH with a 1.3 ETH transaction fee, around $49,600 to mine the last block. The gas amount topped off the 30 million gas limit to create the final transaction. MEV, known as maximum extractable value, is the process of optimizing blocks with the highest gas priced transactions. The fees support the work of miners on Ethereum and will similarly add significant added value for validators as part of bloXroute’s new Ethereum block building as a service.
VanityBlocks’ founder monkeyontheloose.eth said, “We knew we had a low chance to win this, the odds were against us. We included a quote in the last block because we believed in the impossible, and we made it happen.”. The block included the message, a quote by Terence McKenna: "You make the commitment, and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick."
In highly volatile cryptocurrency markets the competition for a finite amount of block space impacts transaction execution. Even if speed isn’t the primary factor in a trading strategy, it is required to see the changing gas prices needed to be included in the next block. Traders without this can be pushed further down the line as new transactions adjust to higher gas prices, putting them ahead of your pending transaction. bloXroute users can act faster to trigger transactions with up to 2 seconds faster transaction and block propagation time.
bloXroute enabled VanityBlocks to know the state of the blockchain at the speed of light, delivering mempool data 50-400 ms faster than the peer-to-peer Ethereum network. “This was a fun way to celebrate the move to Proof of Work and to further demonstrate the low latency capabilities of bloXroute for DeFi traders.” Said Eyal Markovich Co-Founder, COO of bloXroute. The BDN provides for the fastest routes to nodes and validators on a global scale. The speed advantage allows DeFi traders to expose up to 40% more market opportunities by seeing blockchain data faster and enabling programmatic DeFi trading API’s to send transactions across the bloXroute distribution network.
To find out more about this epic block, check out and follow @VanityBlocks on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/VanityBlocks
About bloXroute
bloXroute founded in 2017 is the first and fastest blockchain distribution network. The Blockchain Distribution Network (BDN) is a global content distribution network of high-performance servers for blockchain scalability and DeFi traders. It’s accessible through the bloXroute gateway and APIs. DeFi High-Frequency and Algo traders using bloXroute see and act faster on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Polygon at any scale, with or without a node, and from single or multiple regions. The low latency DeFi trading infrastructure as a service is available at https://bloXroute.com and is easily integrated into existing trading platforms and trading bots.
About VanityBlocks
VanityBlocks creates NFTs that take up whole blocks, so that you can "own" a block, the blocks have pretty numbers and bring top artists to illustrate them. The NFT’s are launched with placeholder pre-reveals which are updated at a later stage as artists create for the given block. More information at https://opensea.io/collection/vanityblocks
