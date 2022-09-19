MATTER launches 51 Labs accelerator to advance women+'s health innovation

Inaugural year's cohort to focus on menopause with partners Astellas Pharma US, Walgreens, Parkview Health and University of Chicago Medicine

MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, has launched 51 Labs, an accelerator focused on women+'s health. The name stems from the fact that women+ are 51 percent of the population.1 The inaugural year's program is focused on menopausal transition and includes partners Astellas Pharma US, Walgreens, Parkview Health and University of Chicago Medicine.

Women+'s health has long been underfunded and under-innovated, given the scale of the needs and opportunities. There are hundreds of conditions and diseases that affect only or mostly women+, or that present differently in women+ — such as menopause, breast cancer and heart disease. Despite its prevalence, women+'s health has inaccurately been categorized as a niche space, with only five percent of all U.S. digital health funding going to women+'s health startups.2

The inaugural 51 Labs accelerator cohort will focus on advancing solutions that empower and support women+ during their menopausal transition, which is the biological transition that marks the end of a woman+'s menstrual cycle and fertility. Women+ spend seven-to-14 years in perimenopause and menopause and experience any combination of 34 different symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood and mental health changes, weight gain, brain fog, worsening memory, painful intercourse and more.3,4 There has been relatively little innovation focused on menopause, and with 1.3 million U.S. women+ entering their menopausal transition each year, this life stage is prime for innovation.5

Menopause is further compounded by disparate health outcomes for women+ who have been historically marginalized. For example, Black women+ enter menopause earlier than white women+, experience worse symptoms and are less likely to receive treatment.6,7

"51 Labs is a new opportunity for entrepreneurs focused on solving women+'s health challenges to rapidly accelerate their progress. Our first year's cohort, focused on menopause, will benefit greatly from the engagement with Astellas, Walgreens and our health system partners," said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER.

The inaugural 51 Labs accelerator cohort will address the question:

How might we empower and support women+ during their menopausal transition with innovative healthcare solutions?

The 2022 program will have two tracks — one focused on menopause awareness and identification, and another on symptom and lifestyle management. With Parkview Health and University of Chicago Medicine's focus on providing accessible, integrated care for their diverse patient populations, both tracks will focus on sourcing solutions that address the needs of underrepresented women+.

"Astellas is committed to unmet and underserved areas of healthcare. We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the first 51 Labs cohort to support innovative women+'s health entrepreneurs focusing on menopausal transition," said Jeanine Gallagher, associate director of women's health U.S. marketing at Astellas Pharma US.

"We are deeply committed to making healthcare more equitable and accessible for everyone, everywhere. By joining the first cohort of 51 Labs, we will help courageous entrepreneurs advancing real innovation and change in women+'s health," said Marni Allen, director of consumer healthcare futures at Walgreens.

Applications for the 12-week accelerator are now open. Participating startups will benefit from one-on-one mentoring with industry experts, workshops, interactive roundtable discussions, forums and more. The program will culminate with a showcase in March 2023.

For more information, email 51labs@matter.health.

The ‘+' in women+ encompasses the full spectrum of health needs experienced by cisgender women, including non-binary, trans, non-cis and all women-identified persons. The term ‘women+' was coined by Rock Health.

