Celebrating 50 Years: National Hunting and Fishing Day

First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. In 2022, that date is Sept. 24. There are FREE scheduled events planned at various location across the state.

“I would like to encourage you to take your family and friends to any of the fun, family-oriented events planned for National Hunting and Fishing Day,” said Ted Will, WRD Director. “You will be visiting some of the fantastic outdoor resources available right here in Georgia, and it's a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities and help them learn more about the important conservation role of hunters and anglers.”

Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days. These events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.  On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.     

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all offered events, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.    

###

