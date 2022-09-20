Telaeris’ XPressEntry now available on IDEMIA Biometric Tablets
Telaeris XPressEntry software, providing mobile security integration with 30+ access control systems, is now available on IDEMIA’s ID Screen biometric tablets.
XPressEntry and ID Screen tablets together offer a mobile, modern, and easy to implement solution that security and safety professionals need to help them keep any workplace safe and secure.”ESSEN, GERMANY, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telaeris, Inc., a handheld solution provider for physical access control systems (PACS), today announced their new system integration with IDEMIA from the Security Essen event. Telaeris’s XPressEntry software is now available on IDEMIA’s ID Screen biometric tablets to offer gateless access control, entry / exit tracking, emergency evacuation mustering, and events and training attendance tracking for both commercial and government markets worldwide.
— Dr. David Carta, CEO Telaeris
IDEMIA fingerprint identification is widely used to add two-factor biometric identification to door access readers for secure government and commercial properties worldwide. Adding XPressEntry capabilities to the IDEMIA ID Screen, provides the ability to identify people with a wide variety of fingerprint authentication algorithms, including ISO 19794-2, ANSI/INCITS 378, and the native IDEMIA matcher.
Workplace environments are dynamic and range in a variety of different shapes and sizes. Security and safety professionals are presented with dangers and threats that challenge them as they perform their jobs every day. Security professionals moving on the ground need more than just radio communications to keep the workplace secure. Safety professionals need more than paper rosters at assembly areas to quickly account for everyone after an emergency evacuation has been completed. IDEMIA’s ID Screen biometric tablets and XPressEntry together help to close these gaps.
XPressEntry software embedded in ID Screen biometric tablets can verify identity and permissions with badges or biometrics, recording entries / exits where door readers are not practical, quickly muster employees during an emergency evacuation streamlining OSHA / regulatory evacuation guidelines, and much more. Validate permissions and authenticate credentials against the identity information on record in the access control database for enhanced physical security and maintain facility occupancy information. XPressEntry provides valuable information stored in the access control system onto ID Screen tablets to be utilized anywhere by security and safety professionals.
“I am very pleased to have XPressEntry software add value to IDEMIA biometric tablets,” said Dr. David Carta, Telaeris CEO. “IDEMIA is a leader in biometric validation and by integrating with the ID Screen and IDEMIA’s advanced fingerprint technology, we are able to provide customers with a fantastic mobile method to quickly authenticate employees. With the volume of employees, contractors and visitors going in-and-out of workplaces every day, XPressEntry and ID Screen tablets together offer a mobile, modern, and easy to implement solution that security and safety professionals need to help them keep any workplace safe and secure.”
XPressEntry proudly leads the industry with the most access control integrations including AMAG, Apollo, Avigilon, Bosch, Brivo, Dormakaba, DSX, Galaxy, Gallagher, Genetec, Honeywell (WIN-PAK, Pro-Watch, and EBI), ICT, IDenticard, IDentiv, LenelS2 (NetBox and OnGuard), Matrix, MAXXESS, Nedap, Open Options, PACOM, Paxton, RS2, Siemens, Spica, Suprema, TKH Security, Tyco (Kantech and Software House), and Vanderbilt (ACTpro and SMS). Other XPressEntry supported use cases include time and attendance, managing confined spaces, workplace health screening, bus entry validation, guest / visitor tracking, remote parking, mobile enrollment, and more.
About Telaeris
Founded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and occupancy tracking systems. For more information, please visit booth #5A13 at Security Essen or visit https://telaeris.com/.
Rainer Boelzle
Telaeris, Inc.
+1 858-627-9700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn