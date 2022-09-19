New Software Company Tackles Age-Old Problem of Employee Recruitment and Retention
Employers across the country continue to find creative ways to recruit and retain employees. Referria, is a cutting-edge platform giving them an edge in hiring.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As employers across the country continue to find creative ways to recruit and retain employees, the digital platform Referria, is aiding the hourly employer sector by helping companies recruit and retain hourly employees through referrals and incentives.
Originally launched in 2016 as Retinent, Referria’s platform continues to provide organizations with tools to significantly lower the cost of employee acquisition and retention, improve workforce productivity, promote company loyalty and reward top performers.
Through Referria’s web platform and mobile-friendly apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, users can track referrals and recruits with in-depth reporting metrics such as top performers, commissions paid, average session duration, number of logins per month and more. Referria also recently introduced the social share feature, which allows users to share company job postings from the platform directly to social media sites like Facebook and LinkedIn to help aid employee recruitment efforts. In addition, Referria puts a spin on traditional employee bonus programs, incentivizing the process with a tier system that allows organizations to customize their rewards programs to their individualized budget. This system provides automatic paycheck bonuses to employees for each hour their proposed recruit has worked instead of a single payment upfront.
“In times of high turnover rates in the hourly employer sector, Referria gives employers the flexibility to solve referral and retention problems while combatting inflation by rewarding employees with continual income over time rather than inadequate salary raises,” says Eric Olsen, co-founder of Referria.
“One of the best recruitment tools are current employees letting their friends know about job openings,” said Amanda Sett, Product Manager for Referria. “With Referria, employees have a direct impact on their compensation by referring people they know and like to work with. This improves engagement and helps employees bring home more money – it’s a win-win.”
With basic, advanced, and concierge pricing tiers available, each plan offers a wide range of services that suit the needs of up to 100 users in an organization with a small fee for additional users over 100.
For human resource departments and payroll administrators, Referria’s commission program provides the tools to streamline workflow by tracking hours, reporting on important organizational metrics, and scheduling employees. Some of the biggest home care employers in the industry including Right at Home, Senior Helpers, and Cypress HomeCare Solutions have revolutionized their employer bases with Referria.
“Our retention rate improved from 47 percent to 72 percent – or another way to look at this is by our turnover rate – our rate went from 53 percent to 28 percent. During this time period, more than 20 percent of our hires came directly from Referria. One employee during this time period has made over $1,200 in referral bonus dollars,” says Bob Roth, Managing Partner of Cypress HomeCare.
About Referria:
Referria is a leader in retention and recruiting software for the hourly employer. Lower turnover and build your top talent from one scalable platform.
Referria® turns your hourly employees into your best recruiting team with incentivized referral and retention perks, made simple.
Referria has been chosen to participate in the prestigious 2022 StartupAZ Collective, an initiative that accelerates the performance of the region’s highest potential startup companies. Co-founder Eric Olsen is also a recipient of Entrepreneur 360’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” award, which identifies leaders among entrepreneurs and recognizes the nation’s top businesses that balance impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and value.
