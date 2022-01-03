Fasturtle Announces Partnership with ZyraTalk
Bringing the Game Changing Software of ZyraTalk Together with Fasturtle’s Team of Digital Marketing Experts.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasturtle and ZyraTalk announced a partnership today that will bring the innovative customer engagement resources of ZyraTalk to Fasturtle's clients. This partnership will expand Fasturtle’s existing digital marketing services and allow Fasturtle clients to improve their own customer relationships by implementing the proven strategies from both partners into their online marketing efforts.
“We are excited to partner with ZyraTalk; they have helped over 3,000 local businesses grow across the United States and I am confident they will do the same for our clients,” said Eric Olsen, CEO of Fasturtle. “As we continue to rapidly expand our relationships with the Home Services, Remodeling, and Closet & Garage Design industries, implementing the newest AI strategies helps us to enable our clients to stay ahead of their competition and to better service their own customers.”
The software that ZyraTalk provides allows their clients to significantly increase their customer engagement by using AI automation and by utilizing ZyraTalk’s support team. Coupled with the comprehensive digital marketing strategies that Fasturtle already provides, this software adds web chat capabilities, reputation and review monitoring, and email marketing from a single platform.
“Fasturtle matches our initiatives to deliver enterprise-grade technology to underserved markets and give small businesses the opportunity to be a champion for their customers,“ said Brian Scruggs, COO of ZyraTalk. “As we expand our partnership in 2022, we look forward to growing alongside them and helping small businesses grow everlasting relationships with their clients to become local brands.”
Fasturtle is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For over 20 years, Fasturtle has empowered small businesses across America to succeed in the online market by taking care of their digital strategies so that they can focus on running their businesses. Founded on our core principles of accountability, integrity, opportunity, and fun, Fasturtle continues to be recognized for its innovative strategies and close-knit team of creative and technical experts.
We provide our clients with web design, internet marketing, SEO, paid advertising, content creation, web hosting services, and all-in-one marketing programs. We attribute our longevity to our passion for all things digital, personalized solutions, customer loyalty, and results-focused solutions. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of digital marketing and what new strategies we can implement to grow our customers’ business! For more information, visit https://www.fasturtle.com
Crystal Meier
+1 602-369-5945
email us here
Fasturtle
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other