The Old Hotel; a showcase of The Gringos jazz influences

"There's a bell in the tower that rings out the hour near the Old Hotel..."

With an unplanned solo and a vocal that haunts the soul, The Old Hotel delivers a smooth easy listening vibe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful debut in Boston, in May of 1971, and a standing room only engagement in Hyannis, Cape Cod, at The Tavern On The Green, the rest of that summer, The Gringos performed around the Boston area that fall before heading for Florida to winter.

Alan Harkrader, one of he band’s lead vocalists, keys, rhythm guitar and bass peddles player, penned a song about the run down old hotel the band stayed in while performing at a night club in Brockton, MA.

The band never had the opportunity to record this song and it lived only as a demo in the band’s vast catalog of unfinished and incomplete tunes.

Over the many years that the band was inactive, the members would discuss among themselves, what songs they would like to record if the band ever had the chance to record again. At the top of the list was The Old Hotel, along with Holiday Away, a holiday song the band released for the 2021 holiday season.

The trombone solo in The Old Hotel was completely unplanned. Intended only as a guide track or place holder for the vocal track. Lynn “Bush” Tivens recorded the solo in only one take, never thinking it would ever be used let along heard outside the band.

It was Tyler Newcomb’s adlib trumpet solo that was to be the featured aspect of the song, but when Jim Miller (Lead Trumpet, Arranger and Engineer/Producer), began to assemble the tracks he felt that the trombone solo added another layer of texture to the song so it was made a permeant part of the arrangement. This is the first time that Newcomb or Tivens have ever been featured on any of the band’s released recordings.

The artist known as “Poof” aka Kat Vaughn, provided the artwork that makes up the song’s jacket and promo material.

The Old Hotel is being released under the band’s own label and Publishing, Leer Records and Pack O’ Weddels Publishing, respectively.

The Old Hotel - The Gringos