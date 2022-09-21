Submit Release
Business Reporter: The shortcut to digital readiness

A low-code digital platform designed for Life and P&C insurers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Adacta, a leading software provider for the insurance industry, talks about how a low-code insurance platform and configuration tool in conjunction with APIs and a gradual move to the cloud can turn incumbents into digital-ready and agile organisations. In today’s volatile world agility – the ability to quickly adapt to a changing environment by switching to new business and distribution models – is more important than ever. While insurance is a traditionally risk-averse sector with a tendency to lag behind when it comes to innovation, it has already witnessed great examples of how digital tools can be leveraged to accelerate operations, improve efficiency in order to become a more competitive player on the market. However, shortages in IT professionals and tools often become an insurmountable barrier to developing new products at speed.

To bridge these gaps, an expanding range of low-code and no-code solutions are becoming available on the market such as Adacta’s AdInsure Studio – a powerful, graphical user interface (GUI) based tool on Adacta’s platform for Life and P&C insurers. This low-code configuration tool can not only empower businesses to design new products in a visual and intuitive environment, but it can also achieve new efficiencies in claim handling by eliminating expenses and cutting down on fraud. To make the most of Adacta’s AdInsure platform, the extensive use of APIs is also key for insurers in order to connect their digital products to external systems, as well as to share data with their partners.

To learn more about AdInsure’s platform and tools, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Adacta

Founded in 1989, Adacta is a leading software provider for the insurance industry. AdInsure, its insurance platform, gives Life and P&C insurers a future-proof way to streamline their operations and processes.

www.adacta-fintech.com

