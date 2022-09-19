Submit Release
Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction Today in Aspinwall

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will occur today, Monday, September 19 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 from the bridge over Center Avenue (approximately 1,000 feet north of the Highland Park Bridge on-ramp to northbound Route 28) to the Delafield exit (Exit 7) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday as crews conduct pavement removal work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


