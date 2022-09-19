Learn deer processing at Field to Freezer classes offered by Henges and Busch Shooting Ranges Oct. 4

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Deer hunting has a long tradition of providing food for the table. There are certain steps that hunters should take to ensure they are preparing and handling their deer meat safely.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering opportunities for deer hunters to learn the essential skills of field dressing at two Field to Freezer classes being hosted at both of MDC’s St. Louis area shooting Ranges and outdoor education centers. The classes will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m., at the Jay Henges Range in Eureka and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Range in Defiance.

In addition to covering field considerations, the courses are designed to help hunters to save money and gain satisfaction by processing their own deer after the hunt.

Each program will cover the steps necessary to enable hunters to process deer meat for themselves. MDC staff will discuss the field-dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a deer in simple, easy steps. The presentation will include information on the equipment needed, safety considerations, and demonstrate how to get deer meat ready for safe storage and preparing it for the table. Participants will learn tips on how to make sure their venison is the best quality possible.

Both Field to Freezer programs are free and offer the same content; however, advanced online registration is required at the respective links:

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center from 6-8 p.m. , 1100 Antire Road, off the I-44 #269 exit in Eureka; https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cX

, 1100 Antire Road, off the I-44 #269 exit in Eureka; https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cX August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance; https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ce

